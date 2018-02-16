Region's largest dog show Dog Mania heads to Liverpool

This Easter will see Dog Mania arrive at Exhibition Centre in Liverpool for the first time.

The region's largest dog show will host more than 1,000 dogs over the weekend of March 31 and April 1.

Organised by Merseyside Dogs Home, Dog Mania builds on the previous success of Bark in the Park, which has been staged at Calderstones Park in Liverpool since 2014.

Founder Paul Dunne said: “Dog Mania will be our best and most action-packed event yet and we are delighted to have such a large indoor space where we can really create something special – we hope the 2018 show can raise as much as possible for Merseyside Dogs Home to help continue to support all the great work with our four-legged friends in the region”.

Guests are encouraged to bring along their canine companions with the itinerary including live demonstrations, competitions, health checks, expert pet advice, photo-shoots, grooming and a doggie chill-out zone.

The show dog display teams will be attending from as far afield as Norfolk with some performing in Liverpool for the first time.

And highly skilled handlers will be showing off their dogs’ obedience skills and agility, with everything from fire jumps to musical routines from the gun dogs and even a performance from a duck-herding border collie.

Visitors can also meet dog experts and veterinary professionals to pick up health tips, ask questions and understand why your dog may behave in a certain way.

The Fun Dog Show will include categories like Good Citizen Award, Fastest Dog and the Happiest Dog award - judged using a wag-o-meter.

For tickets and more information visit dog-mania.co.uk, exhibitioncentreliverpool.com or call 0344 809 4620.

Tickets start at £11 for adults and £6.60 for children (under 2s free)