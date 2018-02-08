Competition: Win a pair of tickets to see The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde at Venue Cymru

Something strange is happening at Venue Cymru this February!

Published in 1886, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde has established itself as an enduring tale and now Blackeyed Theatre, in association with South Hill Park, present the theatre adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s dark psychological fantasy thriller.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde was an immediate success and the first stage adaptation took place within a year of publication.

There are over 100 film versions, a musical stage version, radio and stage plays and songs in numerous languages.

The novel continues to fascinate modern audiences with the combination of good and evil nature consistently engrossing readers since the book’s publication 131 years ago.



A thrilling adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s dark psychological fantasy, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde immerses you in the myth and mystery of 19th century London’s fog-bound streets where love, betrayal and murder lurk at every chilling twist and turn. Gripping, stylish and thought-provoking, this is unmissable theatre.

The Leader is giving two brave readers the chance to win a pair of tickets for a chilling matinee performance of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, at Venue Cymru, in Llandudno on Wednesday February 21 at 2.30pm.

For your chance to be one of our lucky winners simply answer the following question:

What date was The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde first published?

Email your answer, along with your name, address, postcode and daytime telephone number by noon on Friday, February 16, 2018 to kathy.woodfine-jones@nwn.co.uk

Don’t forget to include your daytime number as the winners will be notified by phone.

The competition is not open to employees of Newsquest or the prize provider and their families. Full terms and conditions for all Newsquest competitions are available on this website.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde will be at Venue Cymru, in Llandudno on Tuesday February 20, at 7.30pm and Wednesday February 21 at 2.30pm.

Tickets, which cost £16, are on sale from www.venuecymru.co.uk and via the box office on 01492 872000.

A £10 Schools Rate is also available on these performances, please call the dedicated Groups Line on 01492 872001 to book and for further information on group offers.