Competition: Win a pair of tickets to see singer-songwriter Rebecca Ferguson in Wrexham

Rebecca Ferguson is back - and this time she's stopping off on Thursday, February 22 at Wrexham's William Aston Hall.

After coming runner-up on the seventh series of UK’s The X Factor, Rebecca Ferguson has not been short of success since her first appearance on the reality TV show in 2010.

Having co-written her record-breaking debut album Heaven, and going on to release a further three follow-ups, Rebecca has proven herself to be a recording artist with a passion for her craft that is second to none.

Released in 2011, Heaven, was a critical and commercial success selling 128,000 copies in its first week and peaked at No. 3 in the UK Official Charts, making her the fastest-selling debut solo artist of the past decade (2007-2017).

Going onto release her strong debut follow up, Freedom, in 2013, and then her third studio album Lady Sings The Blues (covering a number of jazz classics made famous by Billie Holiday), Rebecca shows off her versatile style with ease.

Having released her fourth album Superwoman, Rebecca has come a long way from the shy twenty-something audiences first saw on television seven years ago.

Continuing to flourish as a confident songwriter and stunning live performer, embarking on countless tours across the UK, Europe and US, this working-class girl from Liverpool has no plans on stopping anytime soon.

To celebrate Rebecca Ferguson's sensational new UK tour, the Leader is giving away one pair of tickets to see the incredible solo artist perform at the William Aston Hall.

For your chance to win simply answer the following question:

What is the name of Rebecca Ferguson's fourth album?

Email your answer, along with your name, address, postcode and daytime telephone number by noon on Thursday, February 15, 2018 to kathy.woodfine-jones@nwn.co.uk

Don’t forget to include your daytime number as the winners will be notified by phone.

The competition is not open to employees of Newsquest or the prize provider and their families. Full terms and conditions for all Newsquest competitions are available on this website.

Rebecca Ferguson - February 2018 UK Tour stops off on Thursday, February 22 at the William Aston Hall, Glyndwr University Campus, Mold Road, Wrexham. Doors open at 7pm. For more information and tickets call the box office on 0844 888 9991 or check online at www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Events/eventlistings/Rebecca-Ferguson

Tickets are also available from Ticketmaster