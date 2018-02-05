Australian star Stella Donnelly confirmed for Focus

THE line up for Focus Wales continues to grow with the announcement that hotly-tipped Australian singer songwriter Stella Donnelly has joined the bill.

Originally raised in Swansea before moving to Western Australia, Donnelly got her start singing Green Day songs in her Aussie high school rock band, before eventually turning her interest to jazz and contemporary as an adult studying at the West Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

At the beginning of 2017 Donnelly released her debut EP ‘Thrush Metal’ which was met with critical acclaim. The five-track release was written over the space of two years and placed Donnelly to the forefront of the new guard of Australian songwriters.

Her songs have been described as “brutally honest and witty observations of people and relationships transformed into blissful poems which offer a glimpse into what it’s like to be a millennial woman in the age of Trump, Tinder and third wave feminism.”

A spokesperson for Focus Wales said: “Stella’s been making waves in Australia since making the move from Swansea as a child, and we’re delighted to be bringing her back to Wales for a very special show in Wrexham on May 12 with BBC Radio Wales.”

FOCUS Wales 2018 will mark the festival’s eighth edition, and will welcome over 8,000 people to Wrexham, building upon 2017s record attendance across a full weekend of events on May 10-12.