Crafts enthusiast from Wrexham named a designer of the year for national magazine

A CRAFTS enthusiast has been named a designer of the year for a national magazine.

Llay Resource Centre support worker Sarah Jane Smallwood-Smith, aged 38, entered three of her creations – a birthday book and two cards – in a competition run by the magazine Creative Stamping and said she was astonished to have been one of the four winners picked from across the UK.

Sarah, of Brynteg, said: “I had been thinking about doing it for years and I just thought I should do it last year.

“I spent 35 hours over six weeks on the three pieces. I got it in on December 7 and the deadline was the next day.

“They contacted me on December 8 and told me I had won – I couldn’t believe it.

“I actually missed the call but I had to listen to the voicemail three times. I still can’t believe it now. I thought I was okay but I never thought I’d win.”

Her success in the competition saw Sarah receive a range of prizes from Creative Stamping, as well as being appointed one of its designers which means she will receive commissions for her work which will be featured in the magazine.

She added: “They said they liked my attention to detail. I tried to use a lot of different techniques like heat embossing and die cutting.

“I was concerned that all of the commissions might be that difficult and take that much time but I have had my first one and it is a much more focused project, whereas in the competition it was like I was trying to show every technique I could do.

“I have always been crafty – I can spend hours in my craft room. It is a typical hobby and it can get quite expensive because there are so many offshoots from it and things to learn, but you do it bit-by-bit.

“When the prizes came the post people must have thought I was crazy because I was jumping up and down in the window.”