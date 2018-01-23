Lives of men and women killed in Mold Riots 150 years ago remembered

The lives of those killed in historic town riots almost 150 years ago are to be showcased in a special display.

Work put together on the Mold Riots of 1869 by the history group at the town’s Tyddyn Street United Church is to take the form of two display boards detailing the lives of those killed.

Guided by historian David Rowe, the group has been researching the event, which took place near the church and are preparing the boards to remember the four people who were killed and the life and times in which they lived.

Edward Bellis from Treuddyn, and Robert Hannaby from Moss; Elizabeth Jones from Coed Talon, the wife of a miner; and Margaret Younghusband, a servant girl who had come to Mold and whose

aunt lived in Garden Place, lost their lives in the battles 149 years ago.

For all four, the Coroner’s Court verdict was one of ‘justifiable homicide’ – and the group drew on the reports of the court in preparing the history boards.

At the time, Mold became a centre of national and international interest because of the event as a print of the riot became a feature of the London’s Illustrated News as soon as 10 days after the event in 1869.

Historian Mr Rowe said: “It has been a pleasure working with the Tyddyn Street History Group as they have explored the life and times of local people prevailing at the time of what became known as the Mold Riots.

“Their research has turned up some interesting facts, and one point in particular discovered had international implications.

“The riot happened in June 1869, but by the following September

Karl Marx had used the event in a paper on ‘workers’ conditions’ presented to a meeting in Basle in Switzerland.

I’m sure residents and visitors will find the information boards, when in place, of real interest.”

Mervyn Phillips, chairman of the history group, added: “The group has previously prepared boards about Mold and the Mold Riots, but felt the story of the four who were the victims of the events following the decision to send two miners to prison should be told again.

“Because of its location, the church is a good place for a testimonial to those shot dead and to portray something of their life and times.

“They left no photographs so far as we know but we will include some friendly sketches as illustrations of people of the time.

The group heard from one descendant of those who died but there may well be more relatives in the area and are keen to make contact.

The Rev Kathryn Price, minister of Tyddyn Street United Church, said: “This is not just a matter of history but it is a matter of justice for all.

“The Christian Gospel speaks especially to the poor and exploited and we in our day are committed to speak up for those whose voice is not heard.”

To contact the group, email tyddyn.street@gmail.com