Broughton amateur dramatic group to bring Aladdin to stage this weekend

An amateur dramatic group set up more than 40 years ago is to launch its latest production this weekend.

Broughton Amateur Dramatic Group (BADG) will bring the folktale of Aladdin to the stage of Broughton Primary School on Friday after an intense two month rehearsal schedule.

Justyn Jones, who has directed BADG productions for more than 20 years, returns to the helm for this weekend’s show that tells the story of the titular impoverished boy.

Mandy Jones, BADG treasurer, said auditions for this weekend’s pantomime began as early as last September.

Mandy said: “We’re a registered charity and have been going for more than 40 years and we invite anyone to come along to the auditions and have a go.

“It’s not just about those on stage, it’s especially about those behind the scenes.

“It seems to be going well so far, so fingers crossed.”

Currently the group, formed in 1974, boasts 25 adult members with 35 children also involved from the age of 10 upwards.

BADG traditionally stages two productions a year, with a panto in January followed by a play in May.

Mandy said among the new cast members, there would be a few familiar faces treading the boards on Friday evening.

“We’ve got a few new members for this year alongside those returning and some of our older performers,” she said.

“One of our cast members was away for three years, went to university, and has come back to us to be involved.”

Aladdin begins at Broughton Primary School at 7.30pm on Friday.

Performances will be held on Saturday at 2pm and 7.30pm and at the same times on Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3.

Doors open 30 minutes before show start time with tickets priced at £8 for adults, £6 concession and family tickets at £25.