Win a share of £20,000 for your community group with Airbus Awards

Over the past three years more than £30,000 has been donated to support local groups.

But this year’s awards are even bigger! The 2018 Airbus Community Awards will see £20,000 shared between 10 deserving causes.

Projects must be within a 20-mile radius of the Airbus Broughton site (CH4 0DR)

Preference will be given to projects that are in regeneration areas

Projects must be focused on the areas of youth, education, environment and inclusivity.

Consideration will also be given to other projects that demonstrate considerable benefits to local communities over and above Airbus’ normal support criteria.

Preference will be given to applications that have not previously benefited from this fund.

We'll be sharing the prize money as follows:

First Prize £7,000

Second Prize £4,000

Third Prize £2,000

Seven runners up will each receive £1,000

If you are a School, Youth Club, Community Centre, Environmental Project or a Local Charity, that brings benefits to the local community and wish to enter the Airbus Community Awards apply NOW by completing the form below.

The deadline for entries is midnight Wednesday 28th February 2017. Nominations will be judged and shortlisted to a final 10, who will be contacted after judging. The final amounts awarded will depend votes received in a grand public vote

Good luck to all entrants!