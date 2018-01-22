Competition: Win a family ticket to watch Wrexham AFC v Tranmere Rovers at the Racecourse

Wrexham AFC are enjoying one of their most successful seasons for some time - with a return to the Football League a very real possibility.

The Reds can take another step towards promotion when they face local rivals Tranmere Rovers in Saturday's top of the table clash at the Racecourse, kick-off 3pm.

You can help cheer them on, as the Leader is giving one lucky reader the chance to win a family ticket to watch their heroes in action.

The family ticket admits entrance for two adults and two children (aged under 16).

For your chance to win simply answer the following question:

Which local team do Wrexham AFC play against this Saturday?

For your chance to win, email your answer, along with your name, address, postcode and daytime telephone number by noon on Thursday, January 25, 2018, to promotions@nwn.co.uk

Please enter 'Wrexham AFC tickets' in the email subject line.

The winner will be notified by phone. The competition is not open to employees of NWN Media Ltd or the prize provider or members of their families.

Terms and conditions: The promoter of this competition is NWN Media Ltd., Mold Business Park, Wrexham Road, Mold, CH7 1XY.

The competition is open to all viewers of our websites aged 18 or over except employees of NWN Media Ltd and their immediate families. Only one entry permitted per person.

The prize is a family ticket for the Wrexham v Tranmere match on Saturday January 27th and comprises 2 adult and 2 junior tickets (max age 15) The prize will be awarded to the first correct entry drawn at random after the closing date of 12noon Thursday January 25th 2018.

The winner will be informed by telephone/e-mail on the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted within 24 hours an alternative winner will be drawn. No cash alternative is available.

The winner's name can be obtained by writing to the competition address with a self-addressed envelope after the closing date.

Data Protection Notice: NWN Media Ltd will use your details for administration and analysis purposes and may contact you from time to time with relevant offers, information or research purposes. We will NOT share your details with third parties, unless we specifically request and receive your permission to do so.