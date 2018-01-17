Bombing survivor to attend Wrexham girl's Ariana Grande tribute fundraiser night

A survivor of the Manchester bombing will attend a Wrexham girl’s fundraising event next month.

Poppy-Eloise Gordon, 13, has arranged an Ariana Grande tribute night in Brymbo in aid of the Christie Charitable Fund, which raises money for the cancer treatment centre in Manchester.

Robert Potter – who was in a coma for three weeks after being hit by shrapnel from the bomb detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in May last year – will attend the event after hearing about it on social media.

Mr Potter, from Prenton, Wirral, was waiting to pick up his 11-year-old daughter Tegan from the concert at the Manchester Arena when attacker Salman Abedi detonated his home-made bomb which killed 22 people.

His partner, Leonora Ogerio, sustained serious leg injuries in the attack.

Poppy’s father Thom said: “I was initially shocked to hear that the man had rung and wanted to attend the event after such a traumatic event for both him and his young daughter, but I think it's incredibly brave and admirable that they have not let it affect them in the long run and that his daughter is still wanting to attend anything to do with Ariana Grande after her dad was so badly injured.

“It's going be so nice to have them both at the event, as that was also a reason for choosing to do an Ariana Grande tribute night in memory of all those injured, those who lost their lives and also the families of those that were lost.”

Poppy, a pupil at the Maelor School in Penley, is currently Junior Miss Wrexham Galaxy 2017-18.

She is raising money for the fund – which is the competition’s chosen charity – as part of her role as a finalist in the UK competition, which will be held in March.

She said: “It makes me feel happy because I'm helping people out there that need it. Every single day millions of people need help due to having or suffering with cancer and I have the chance to raise money to benefit those people."

Of Mr Potter and his daughter attending the event, Poppy added: “I'm very happy that they are attending my event. Even though I wasn’t there to experience the awful event that happened, if it was me I don't think I’d be able to attend anything like it again.

“I think they are both very brave and mostly I'm glad they are both okay.”

The event, which will be held at the Brymbo Sports and Social Club complex on Saturday, February 3, will feature an Ariana Grande tribute act, DJ, silent auction and a raffle.

Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are £10 for those aged 12 and over, and £3 for under 12s.

To book call 07730 368 108 or search for the event at www.eventbrite.co.uk.