"There were many tears in the operations room": 93-year-old veteran Kathleen recalls her time in the WAAF

A FLINTHSIRE woman who recently celebrated her 93rd birthday has recalled her experiences serving in the forces at Dover’s ‘home front’ almost 80 years ago.

Katherine Du Plat Taylor, who lives in Mold, remembers in detail her life as an operations clerk in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, a female reserve section of the Royal Air Force.

Katherine’s family history is full of significant figures in the armed forces.

From growing up in Letham in the Scottish borders, Katherine recalls her father’s career as a colonel in the Coldstream Guards of Edinburgh, the oldest regiment in the regular army in continuous active service, and later a soldier in the King’s Regiment.

By the age of 12, Katherine had received a full private education from a governess at what she calls “a posh boarding school in Hertfordshire” and was well versed in philosophy, French, Latin and history.

Aged 15 when the Second World War broke out in 1939, Katherine was against following her family members into the Royal Navy or the army and instead decided to follow her own aspirations and join the WAAF.

Katherine said: “My mother was horrified when I said that. She wanted me to study domestic science at Edinburgh University, but I said, ‘no, the WAAF.’

“She said I was too young, but by 1942 I had saved enough, and I was 18. They called me up on August 2, 1942.”

She says the soundest piece of advice she ever received came from her father, Colonel Lionel Frederick Machin, moments before she boarded the train to Bridge North assembly centre to begin her WAAF career.

Katherine said: “My father put me on the train at 2am, one of those crowded trains they had back then. He gave me two pieces of advice that I keep to this day, and will say to any young person now.

“He said, ‘I expect your mother gave you some advice, but here’s what I will tell you. First, never take your eye off your drink. And second, if you must, put your hand over the top of your glass’.”

It was with these instructions that Katherine departed for Bridge North, where she was met by “a whole lot of people, and a whole lot of women who must have wanted to join the air force.”

These women, according to Katherine, “all smoked, and were a mix from different parts of the country,” and she later found herself sharing a hut with 48 of these young girls.

She said: “We all slept in the same room and I was completely out of my depth. I was very shy and quiet.

“I had been to boarding school, but they were from all stratums of society and we were all put together willy nilly.

“The first thing I remember was being shellshocked when I was handed a tin with paraffin and rags. We each had a 6ft by 4ft space with a bed, a locker and a hook with the floor already polished.

“We were each told to take off the polish with paraffin and re-shine the floor.

“The sergeant in charge didn’t like me because I had a posh accent. But I wouldn’t change.

“I had never polished a floor in my life. She told me to take it all off again and start again while everybody else had polished all right and went off to the pub. I was shattered.”

During this “fast-paced” induction at Bridge North which consisted of sleeping on rough army sheets with “biscuit” sized pillows, medical checks, uniform fittings and marching parades, Katherine was told she had been selected as a clerk special duties (SD) and would soon be sent to Morecambe for training.

She said: “I had to swear on the Bible that I wouldn’t tell anyone who I was or where I worked.

“During the route marches at Morecambe, I took the advice of my brothers, who were in the army, telling me not to volunteer for any jobs.

“I took their advice and ended up scrubbing the 101 steps of the Astorium.”

Katherine was then transferred to Ducksford, where the Battle of Britain stategy was formed, to work in the operations room for the Eagle Squadron.

She was part of an on-hand team responsible for relaying information and co-ordinates to fighter pilots to intercept enemy planes.

She recalled: “We used radio direction finding, the latest electrical finding, to pick up beams from enemy aircrafts overseas.

“We would have headphones, get sent plots – around six plots a minute, all in code at speed – and had to find the co-ordinates on a table map so the officer in charge could see where the enemy were and where our fighters were.

“In my first small operations room at Ducksford, we could see 100 enemy aircraft over the sea.

“After Dunkirk there were no aircraft left. They left all machinery, tanks, ammunition by 1942, and we (Britain) had practically nothing to defend ourselves.”

These internal operations required a high level of skill, and Katherine had to be “highly trained” to put plots on the map at such speed.

With the constant fear of leaking the whereabouts of the operations room to the enemy, a continuous concern was for the lives of British fighter pilots in flight.

Katherine said: “Drenched in my memory for so long is the Snailwalls, the Free Czech fighter pilots who fled from Czechoslovakia. I happened to be in the operations room at the time. The Czechs were taking off in fighter aircraft, and when they had run out of ammunition, they came back and reloaded, but did not fill up on fuel.

“I can hear the commander shouting at them, and the noises.”

Katherine’s career then progressed to Sawston Hall, Cambridge, “a very big operations room in a big stately Tudor manor”.

Here, she was given the “extraordinary” task of training American soldiers for the operations room, and also recalled: “We had their rations. It was wonderful.”

Another “heartwrenching” memory was the ‘path finder’ operations, where British Mosquito aicraft would fly over enemy bomb targets with incendiary bombs and light up the targets before Britsih bombers entered.

The path finders would then fly in very low underneath enemy radar, below the required height to be picked up by the enemy, before flying in to Germany over Holland and returning home.

Katherine said: “It was very heart-wrenching, but also very funny. These pilots would come over and go out with us in the evenings. We would know their call signal sounds.

“They were very easy enemy targets and we would wait for their call sounds. Although many did return, many didn’t.

“Perhaps it was the boy you were dancing with last night. There were many tears in the operations room.”

In 1943, Katherine was posted to the operations room at Dover, 90ft under the castle on the cliffs, where she was responsible for plotting on a glass screen map the location of pilots who had dropped into the sea.

She said: “On average we rescued one pilot a day, because by the end of that year we had rescued 365 pilots.

“It was really very interesting, living in a hut on the edge of a harbour. There were little round stoves at the end of each tunnel and when you came off duty in winter, the blankets used to crack like cardboard from the cold and you were so exhausted.

“The only privilege was that you lived off camp, so nobody knew what you did and we got away with murder.”

Her last memory of action was of Germans shelling the huts underneath the castle. She said: “I have equal respect for males and females.

“Near the end of my time in Dover, one night we were woken at 1am and told to get out as quickly as possible, put on trousers and our greatcoats and blankets.

“The Germans were shelling our camp. The men would tell us to tuck up small and throw blankets over us.”

During a stint at Bassingbourn Barracks, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Katherine remembers rushing during her eight hours off duty to a theatre where she and her friends would “dash to have tea, dash off to town for the cheapest possible seats” which were released at 6.30pm.

When she arrived, a British officer told her the latest time to arrive at the theatre was 6.26pm. She thought it was a ploy by an army soldier to pick up a WAAF.

She said: “This officer offered to pay for me, and I was on 10 shillings a fortnight. I told him bluntly I would pay for myself. Of course, I ended up marrying him!”

St John Du Plat Taylor married Katherine in 1945 when she was 20 after months of correspondance.

Katherine had five children while St John pursued a career in the hotel business and she taught primary school children.

Katherine moved to Mold 30 years ago and celebrated her 93rd birthday on October 24.

She says she can still hear in her memory the sound of a spinning record before she came off night duty in 1942, playing John McCormack’s I’m Afraid to Dream.