Top brew! Limited-edition beer launched to commemorate Mold's annual Novemberfest

A special ale has been released to commemorate a town’s annual beer festival.

With a week to go until the sixth annual Novemberfest in Mold, the town’s own Hafod Brewing Company will be releasing a limited-edition beer for this year’s ale festival known as Bailey Hill Bitter.

The brand-new brew has been designed to coincide with the town’s campaign to secure Heritage Lottery funding of £1 million, to transform the town’s principal historical landscape feature into a must visit, community park and destination.

It is part of an extending sequence of heritage beers created by owner and head brewer Phill Blanchard and is a take on the traditional pub bitter.

Mold has a rich history of beer brewing over the centuries, which effectively died out until the launch of Hafod Brewing Company in 2011.

Phill said: “In the last couple of years we have seen a renaissance in British hop growing and older beer styles being revived in the brewing industry.

“I wanted to show off some of the great ingredients we produce and remind people of some of the subtle and sophisticated beers that the British brewing tradition has created.”

Dave Hill, Mold town manager and chairman of the Novemberfest organising group, said: “Novemberfest endeavours to support local businesses such as Hafod Brewery, with which it has had a strong affiliation since the event started.

“We are looking forward to trying Bailey Hill Bitter at the Festival along with the 30+ other real ales and ciders and it will feature in the competition to award the Novemberfest champion beer for 2017.”

Novemberfest starts at 2pm on Friday, November 10 and runs until Sunday, November 12.

Details are available from www.moldnovemberfest.org.uk and advance tickets can be purchased online or from Mold Town Hall, Mold Ale House, Bargain Booze and Wetherspoons Gold Cape in the town.