DJ Greg Wilson is the first act confirmed for Good Life Experience 2018

WORLD renowned DJ Greg Wilson has become the first act to be confirmed for The Good Life Experience in 2018.

The Hawarden-based festival returns to Flintshire next year on September 14 with organsiers promising “a weekend of discovery, adventure, music, books, food and the great outdoors.”

Known as a groundbreaking DJ, Wikson was the first dance music specialist to have a weekly session at Manchester's legendary Haçienda, and was instrumental in breaking the new electronic, post-disco records coming out of New York, a sound he dubbed ‘Electro-Funk’. He was the first DJ to mix live on British TV, putting together the first UK radio mixes of their type for Piccadilly 261 in Manchester and showing a certain Norman Cook (later Fatboy Slim) how to scratch.

Nominated by DJ magazine for outstanding contribution, and also named amongst their top twenty remixers of all-time, Wilson’s recent remix credits have included Grace Jones, The XX, Groove Armada, Bryan Ferry, Steve Mason, Joan As Police Woman and Simian Mobile Disco, whilst he’s edited tracks by A Guy Called Gerald, Talking Heads, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Electronic, Imagination and Missy Elliot. His reputation was further enhanced when his Essential Mix on BBC Radio 1 became something of an instant classic in 2009, receiving almost universal acclaim and was selected as one of 10 classics that spanned the show’s near 17 year history.

2015 saw the 40th anniversary of Greg's first club date in 1975, with a weekend of events in Liverpool to mark the occasion. The following week Greg was presented with DJ Magazine's Industry Icon award.

A spokesperson for the Good Life Experience said: “Undoubtedly one of the best party DJs there is, Greg Wilson's annual Glastonbury sets are the stuff of legend and we cannot wait to welcome him to The Good Life Experience in 2018.”

