Taste Test: Pen Y Bont Farm, Mold

PEN y Bont Farm is probably a familiar sight to those who travel around Mold regularly.
Having previously enjoyed a lovely meal there, my wife jumped at the chance for a return visit.
The family-friendly restaurant has a modern yet rustic atmosphere that lends itself well to an enjoyable dining experience.
Situated on Chester Road, off the roundabout and Mold bypass, Pen Y Bont Farm is easy to find and boasts plenty of parking.
Also adding to the overall experience were the friendly and efficient staff.
Glancing at the menu revealed a wide array of dishes and a varied selection of alcoholic and soft drinks.
The specials menu also offered a varied selection of dishes.
After perusing the aforementioned menu, I ordered the 20oz mixed grill, served with salad and chips, opting for a peppercorn sauce to go with it.
The rump steak, gammon, lamb, pork and Cumberland sausage were all excellently cooked, and the meal was
well-presented.
My wife decided on the risotto with cod, salmon and swordfish from the specials menu.
As she is expecting a baby, she could not have the swordfish, but kitchen staff were happy to substitute the swordfish for extra salmon.
She was equally as impressed with her well-presented and tasty main course.
For dessert, my choice was a delicious cherry pie sundae, boasting vanilla and cherry ice cream, sugar dusted puff pastry and whipped cream – finished with a tangy cherry coulis.
The dessert of choice for my wife was a salted caramel, pecan and fudge brownie – and it was another treat for the tastebuds.
How it rated:
Ambience 8/10
Service 8/10
Food quality 9/10
Children welcome – yes
Disabled access – yes
It’s fair to say that we both thoroughly enjoyed our visit to Pen Y Bont Farm and will definitely visit again.
See full story in the Leader
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on