Son of a Preacher Man brings Dusty to Chester

Michelle Gayle and Alice Barlow will star in the heart-warming new musical Son of a Preacher Man when it visits Chester next year.

Former Grange Hill and EastEnders star Michelle will play the role of Alison and Alice will play the role of Kat at the Storyhouse for a one week run from March 27-31 in 2018.

Featuring the soulful music of Dusty Springfield, with a book by Warner Brown and directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood, Son of a Preacher Man embarked on a national tour in September 2017.

A spokesman for the production said: “Welcome to the Preacher Man, the swinging 1960s Soho joint where the kids danced the night away to the latest crazes and dared to dream of love, while the legendary owner, the Preacher Man himself, dispensed advice to cure the loneliest of hearts.

“Only, that was a long time ago and all that remains are the memories, the stories and the myths.

“Until now, that is, when three random strangers, generations apart but needing help with their hopeless love lives, are inexplicably drawn to the site of the original venue.

“The Preacher Man is long gone, but his son, with help from the wonderful Cappuccino Sisters, might just find it in himself to channel the spirit of the Preacher Man and once more give these three lovesick strangers the look of love.”

Featuring Dusty Springfield’s greatest hits, including ‘The Look Of Love’, ‘I Only Want To Be With You’, ‘Spooky’ and of course, the classic ‘Son Of A Preacher Man’, this new musical is written by renowned writer Warner Brown. He wrote ‘the most popular family show of all time’, the arena production Walking With Dinosaurs, creating a whole new genre of theatrical presentation

and winning many international awards.

Revel Horwood said: “I’m delighted to bring to life this wonderful story by Warner Brown, with soulful songs from the legendary Dusty Springfield’s iconic music catalogue.

“I hope audiences in Chester will come to love this warm-hearted and uplifting new musical as much as I do.”

l Son of a Preacher Man will be at Chester’s Storyhouse from March 27-31, 2018. Performance days/times: Eves 7.30pm | Wed and Sat 2.30pm. Ticket prices: £20.50 - £39.50 (each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee)

Booking: www.storyhouse.com or call 01244 113 409