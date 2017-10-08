Singer-songwriter star Thomas Teago is latest name to grace Wrexham Christmas lights switch-on

The line-up for Wrexham's Christmas lights switch-on is continuing to grow.

The event, which last year returned to the town centre after a three-year break, is set to be bigger and better than previous efforts – with a number of acts and entertainment already confirmed.

The latest name is upcoming singer-songwriter, Thomas Teago, whose previous single reached number three in the UK Top 40.

Also set to appear on the night are representatives from Wrexham AFC, Stereophonics tribute act The Phonics, StreetVibez dance group, School Christmas Choirs, April Lee, Damon Jacs and Before The Storm.

The festivities will get under way from 5pm on Thursday, November 23, with the lights set to be illuminated by a special celebrity guest who is yet to be confirmed.

Funds will be raised for Nightingale House on the night, which is being organised The Rotary Club of Wrexham Glyndwr, comprised of volunteers giving up their time to raise money for charity.

Since 2013, civic cuts had meant the town centre spectacle had been reduced to a lantern parade.

But thanks to the rotary club it returned in style last year.

Reality TV star Ricky Rayment from The Only Way Is Essex turned on the lights ahead of his star turn in the Cinderella panto at the Stiwt theatre in Rhos.

This year, the event starts at 5pm, with the switch-on at 7.30pm coinciding with a spectacular firework finale.

There will also be festive stalls and fairground rides to keep the gathered crowd entertained.

Anyone interesting in performing at the event or helping with sponsorship is asked to email rotaryevents@outlook.com.