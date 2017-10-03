Science fiction fans flock to Llangollen for weekend Steampunk spectacular

Science fiction fans flocked to Llangollen over the weekend to enjoy a steampunk spectacular.

The ‘Cogwarts Steampunk Spectacular’ saw fans of the science fiction genre – which combines history with steam powered technology – descend on the town on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Activities included a ride on a steam train from Llangollen Railway, a close-up magic act by Miss Sylvia Sceptre, a performance by Erwyd the Steampunk Jester, a ‘bizarre bazaar’ at Llangollen Pavilion featuring a steampunk market, live entertainment, a miniature hot air balloon flying inside the arena and more.

The weekend also included a ‘grand steam ball’ on Saturday evening which included a performance by Professor Elemental.

Organiser Fiona Maher – known as ‘Tink’ – told the Leader that the event received a lot of interest locally as well as further afield, with stall holders coming from as far as France to be part of the activities.