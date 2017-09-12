35 years celebrated in style at Flint factory

Staff were in the mood to celebrate as they gathered together to celebrate 35 years of a North Wales branch.

Kimberly Clark on Aber Road, Flint, hosted a party to thank their staff for all their hard work over the decades.

Sasha Kenney, who helped to organise the event at the personal and health care brands company, said: “We had 350 employees and their family members through the door, everyone from apprentices to the top.

“On the day people were able to enjoy time with co-workers in a relaxed setting, listening to the band led by our in-house engineer.

“With everything closing down these days, it’s important to us to keep the employees going with their hard work.

“It was a great day for all and a wonderful way to celebrate the success of a local company.”

As one of the largest employers in the area, the company was sure to kick off the family fun day with a variety of activities including a birds of prey stand, hula hooping, zorbing and giant-scale games.

An arts and crafts station attracted many party-goers, especially the children, and according to Sasha: “The food and the ice ceam went down well too.”