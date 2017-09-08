Win one of 10 family tickets to The Liverpool International Horse Show!

The incredible Liverpool International Horse show will be returning to Liverpool’s Echo Arena this year. To celebrate, we have ten bronze family tickets for the New Year’s Eve afternoon performance to give away.

Setting the bar for equestrian events, the Liverpool International Horse Show will take place between 29th and 31st December 2017. The show will feature some of the world’s finest riders, including Olympians and global sports stars, who will compete for the ultimate Grand Prix Liver Bird Show Jumping trophy.

Not just for equine enthusiasts, the three-day event offers a host of entertainment, from live music and performances to motor bike displays and much more. The evening will see the Liverpool International Grand Prix winner crowned and a spectacular indoor firework display and celebrations until 12.15am.

For a chance to win a bronze family ticket (four tickets) for Sunday 31st December’s afternoon performance worth over £50, complete the form below by the deadline of 12noon Monday September 18th

Not a winner? Don’t worry, tickets start from just £12.37 plus £1.24 fees, with family, group and additional ticket options available. VIP Hospitality is also available, offering an unrivalled ring-side experience…the perfect way to see in the New Year in style. Prices start from £162 plus vat.

Visit www.liverpoolhorseshow.com to find out more.