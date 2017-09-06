Statue for grieiving mothers takes pride of place at Mold cemetery

A NEW work of art has been installed at a town cemetery to help parents to grieve and reflect.

Representatives of Mold Town Council gathered yesterday to officially unveil the new ‘Baby Memorial’ at the cemetery on Alexander Road.

The bench artwork depicts the protection of a mother for her children.

Following recommendations from the cemetery committee, the town council approved the purchase of a ‘Baby Memorial’ to allow bereaved parents a place to reflect and come to terms with the loss of their unborn babies.

Retired councillor Carol Heycocks brought the suggestion to the cemetery committee in 2016 after receiving a request from local parishioner Linda Matthias.

Both ladies have experienced the loss of a baby and felt it would be fitting to recognise the emotion experienced when losing an unborn baby.

Linda said: “Years ago I had a miscarriage like so many other mothers and I thought it would be nice for mums who have lost their babies to have a place where they can come and reflect on their loss.”

Carol added: “The statue and bird bath are lovely because it’s somewhere people can come.

“They’re in a peaceful part of the cemetery and the staue donated by Stephen Blackwell is absolutely beautiful.

“It’s a piece of art in itself which he’s donated in memory of his mother Iris Blackwell which is a lovely tribute to her.

“With the generosity of Stephen Blackwell from Blackwells Stonecraft Ltd in addition to the baby memorial, Stephen has donated a stone bench in memory of his late mother.”

The town council expressed its gratitude for the donation.