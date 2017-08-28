More than 1,000 people set to descend on heritage site for popular Brymbo Rocks festival

More than 1,000 people are set to descend on a key site in Wrexham's history for an annual festival.

Brymbo Rocks will return to the village’s old steelworks site next month, as volunteers plans to redevelop the site are continuing to gather pace.

Heritage officer Gary Brown said they hoped to have more people at the event than ever before, adding it was a perfect opportunity to get a glimpse of Wrexham’s past and the steelworks’ future.

Mr Brown said the third annual edition of Brymbo Rocks is due to be held on September 23, with 15 bands performing in the ruins of the steelworks over nine hours.

There will be two stages, two bars, a fair, stalls and refreshments on officer.

More than 1,000 people have turned out for the first two events and it is hoped the latest edition will also be a success.

The first event in September 2015 was brought to fruition as a way of commemorating 25 years since Brymbo’s steelworks closed down, with a formal service to mark the occasion taking place before the music got under way.

A Brymbo Heritage Trust spokesman said: “In 2015 we made a surplus of about £1,000 from our first Brymbo Rocks event, and that went towards the £2,500 cost of moving the Steel Casting Ladle to its position by the road.

”In 2016 we just about broke even – just! This year we're raising funds to move the Power House Crane to sit at the front of the site, on the opposite corner to the ladle – allowing people to see it every day of the year.”

The trust, which is redeveloping the steelworks and organises the event, has been granted charity status.

The redevelopment project’s first phase, which is estimated to cost

£7.9 million and will run until 2021, has six key focus areas.

Those include restoration of the machine shop, a covered excavation space for the fossil forest, a programme of stabilisation and restoration of the ironworks buildings, stabilisation of cupolas and chimneys, development of the site’s frontage and hard landscaping for access.

The submitted plans for the machine shop propose to bring it back into sustainable use as a visitor welcome and interpretation centre which includes a reception point and heritage exhibition.

The plans state the site will also support a heritage skills learning facility and workshop, flexible events/activities space, and provide a number of rentable office/workshop spaces.

Tickets for Brymbo Rocks cost £10 and are available from the Brymbo Enterprise Centre in Blast Road or online at www.brymbo heritage.co.uk/events/