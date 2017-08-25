Medieval Chirk brought to life with stunning two-day festival

If you’ve ever wondered what life was like when Chirk Castle was built then you had the perfect opportunity to find out last weekend when the historic National Trust property hosted a Medieval weekend.

And it honoured the builder of the castle by dubbing the event Mortimer’s Fortress: A Medieval Weekend, after Roger Mortimer.

The two-day festival saw the Marcher Freemen, a group of living history demonstrators, giving a taste of life from the end of the 13th and beginning of the 14th century.

Visitors had the chance to experience how people lived, ate, fought and dressed in a Medieval castle.

They could wander through the living history camp and experience Medieval sights and sounds including craft demonstrations, archery, combat and armour.

Work on the castle began in 1295 and was one of several north Wales fortresses built under the leadership of King Edward I. However, it was never completed in Roger Mortimer’s lifetime.