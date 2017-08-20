Fundraising drive to transform Mold's Norman castle site

A fundraising drive is in full swing to transform a former Norman settlement.

Since 2014, the Friends of Bailey Hill group in Mold have been hard at work to secure the cash boost which could see the location transformed to a thriving outdoor attraction.

The land, at the top of Mold high street, is currently owned by the local authority who met with Heritage Lottery bosses to put forward their case to secure two grants.

Last summer Flintshire Council in partnership with Mold Town Council and the Friends of Bailey Hill received a Heritage Lottery Fund Parks for People award of £43,900 which was awarded to help progress the plans to apply for a full grant at a later date.

The latest stage is match funding for a delivery phase worth £1m and requires a matched effort of £100,000.

Town councillor Andrea Mearns is spearheading the effort on behalf of town representatives.

She said: “This is now the application to get spades in the ground.

“We’re applying for other grants but we’re actively fundraising and the Mayor, Cllr Bob Gaffey, has made that his fundraising project for the year.

“We’re also fundraising generally.”

Cllr Mearns added that in a bid to collate as much information on the landmark as possible, volunteers have conducted usage surveys with visitors to Bailey Hill.

The bid process began in 2011 after a Sense of Place survey was taken out by rural development agency, Cadwyn Clwyd.

If successful, the money will be used to transform the Bailey Hill into a brand new visitor attraction in Mold, which will help the local economy and increase tourism to the town and local area.

Cllr Gaffey said he hoped to help put Mold on the map and was aiming to raise £10,000 for the project.

“I decided to make this my own project and when I was deputy mayor I spent time writing a book of poems that I’m selling and hope to raise 10 per cent of the £100,000,” he said.

“It was released in May and we’re trying to use events to raise the cash as well.”