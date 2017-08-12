Taste Test: Urbano 32, Chester

Working at the weekend can be a demanding task and almost certainly works up an appetite.

That’s why when I was on duty not so long ago, when I found myself in Chester, I had to make the right choice about where to eat.

Chester is a metropolitan city these days with a variety of choices on offer but sometimes, you can’t beat a proper good pizza and Urbano 32 on Bridge Street was just the place for that.

There were many aspects to what made the restaurant appealing on that Saturday afternoon; the smattering of tables outside in the sunshine to the unique design and layout inside.

On this particular occasion, we were lucky to beat a mid-afternoon rush and were seated quickly at a pleasant tall table opposite the bar.

Menus were presented on double-sided, large sheets of paper, which seems to be the norm these days, but with minimum fuss and a pleasant and cheery staff happy to take orders.

Since we were out, it was decided that the full works were in order with marinated olives and a bread board with olive oil and balsamic vinegar placed as a sharing starter to begin with, accompanied by water and a strawberry milkshake because your correspondent is a child.

It is said the best things in life are free but I can’t argue with £6.50 for our starters – that’s coming from someone who wasn’t that keen on olives, too.

It’s hard to beat warm bread with a simple partnership of balsamic vinegar to get you on the way.

Having pleasantly began proceedings, we moved on to our mains – both opting for pizza, despite the delicious pasta and salad options tantalisingly on offer.

It was a winning combo of chicken, sun dried tomato, pesto, pine nuts and mozzarella on my plate while my partner chose a seafood option, with mussels, prawns, squid and clams.

When I go out to eat, I always try and choose something different that I couldn’t simply knock up at home.

If I could’ve thrown together anything close to something as delicious as the generously sized, fantastically presented sourdough pizza I ate in Urbano 32, I’d never pay for food in a restaurant again.

Across from me, the smells of seafood were equally as appealing, sewn together with a delightful chilli kick.

As we sat and ate our food, it was clear to see why the location was proving to be so popular, with people dropping in regularly.

Given that earlier this year I visited Italy, the home of pizza, this was some of the best food I’ve had in a long time.

Chester’s crown is one that is littered with large and proud jewels.

I’m fairly confident, Urbano 32 is up there with the best of them.

Urbano 32, Bridge Street, Chester. Tel: 01244 311487

How it rated:

Ambience 9/10

Service 9/10

Food quality 10/10

Children welcome – yes

Disabled access – yes