Caergwrle campaigners seek recognition for last Welsh prince

A group of local history enthusiasts inspired by the row over plans for a controversial sculpture at Flint Castle are on a mission for Wales’ ‘last Prince’ to be properly commemorated.

He installed himself as Prince of Wales after Llywelyn’s army was routed by Edward I.

But unlike his brother, history has not been kind to Dafydd ap Gruffydd, whose Machiavellian ways saw him change sides several times in the ancient dispute between Wales and England.

For a time he aligned himself with Edward, who later built his ‘Iron ring’ of castles to affirm his rule in Wales.

The controversial leader was the last Welshman to build a castle in the principality and his attack on Hawarden Castle at Easter time 1282 triggered the final stand against Edward and Plantagenet-ruled England.

The price he paid was a grisly one as he became the first prominent person to be hung, drawn and quartered and his remains were dragged through the streets of Shrewsbury.

Now a group of local history campaigners want Dafydd’s contribution to Welsh history recognised in Caergwrle, whose castle he built and later retreated from before he was captured in the foothills of Snowdonia.

While he was Wales’ independent ruler for only 10 months after Llywelyn had been killed in battle near Builth Wells, he continues to divide opinion.

He was once imprisoned by his brother after taking up arms against him – and it is Llywelyn, who as the last sovereign prince of Wales is viewed by most as the key historical figure of the time.

But Steve Griffiths says it is time Llywellyn’s “maverick” brother received official recognition and he has helped form a committee to drum up support for the creation of a plaque in his honour.

“We don’t see this as a political gesture, it is just educational,” says Steve, who helps organise an annual parade marking rebel leader Owain Glyndwr’s liberation of Hope.

“Dafydd was the last Welshman to build a castle in Wales – he is arguably Flintshire’s most important person.

”He was resident in Caergwrle and we believe his wife is buried in St Michael’s Church in Caerwys.

“We’ve got an interest in local history and we thought this was a good time to highlight the importance of Dafydd, particularly with the recent publicity surrounding the ‘Iron Ring’ at Flint Castle.”

Ironically, a plaque on Pride Hill on Shrewsbury marks the spot where Dafydd was executed for high treason in October 1283.

A memorial in honour of Llywelyn was also placed in the 1950s at Cilmeri nearby to where he fell in battle.

After his bloody victory Edward’s wrath was meted out to the families of Llywelyn and

Dafydd, whose son, Owain, was imprisoned in a cage at Bristol Castle.

Gwenllian, Llywelyn’s daughter, was exiled for her adult life to a convent in Lincolnshire. But in recent times a plaque has been placed on a rock near the summit of Snowdon commemorating her.

“The people of Shropshire have looked after Dafydd’s legacy but there is nothing in Flintshire after nearly 750 years,” Steve points out. “It is hugely ironic there is a plaque commemorating Edward I at Caergwrle. Yet one of the last native born princes of Wales is tragically ignored at the actual location that formed his main residence.

“We want to commemorate a Welsh prince at a Welsh castle. Dafydd was a victim of the times and he changed sides seven times in his career and he is quite a controversial character.

“But he had a bad upbringing – he was imprisoned by Henry III as a child.

“We want to appeal to local people for funds for a memorial for the last Prince of Wales. Edward had 30,000 in his army looking for him.

“He was caught with his son at Bera Mountain and was badly wounded and they left it a month or two to see if he survived before executing him.”

The history enthusiasts have added a touch of colour to their campaign by making a series of heraldic shields, while Steve has painted a replica of Dafydd’s coat of arms.

They have also approached the Owain Glyndwr Society to see if it can help with the appeal.

They say they drew a blank after writing to the Gladstone family asking for a plaque to commemorate the attack by Dafydd at Hawarden.

But they have received a positive response from a business owner in Caergwrle who says she is prepared to have the proposed memorial placed on her wall, subject to planning consent.

Cadw – the Welsh Government’s division which looks after historic buildings – is also a target for the group as they would like plans for an installation at Flint Castle, which has sparked controversy, reconsidered in a more sympathetic guise.

A petition opposing the original ‘Iron Ring’ sculpture, which is now on hold, has swelled to 11,000 signatures with most claiming it was a symbol of Welsh oppression dating back to Edward’s conquest.

But Steve says a chessboard type feature, including figures of Edward, Llywelyn and Dafydd, would be more appropriate in understanding the complex local history of the time.

Committee member Adam Phillips, of Mold, says: “If they put up an Iron Ring at Flint we will tear it down – it is not acceptable to most of the Welsh nation and there has been a huge backlash.”

Steve adds: “Heritage is big and it is getting trendy. The Welsh Assembly is promoting the Year of the Legends, but there is nothing about Dafydd.

“We want to change that and give a man who has a huge historical relevance his dues.

“Welsh history is neglected. My daughter is a history teacher, who has lived in Hawarden all her life, but she knows nothing about it for the simple reason it is not on the curriculum.”