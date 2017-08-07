Families flock to meet emergency services at Holywell 999 fun day

AN ANNUAL event gave residents the chance to meet police and other emergency service staff.

Crowds turned out on Saturday for this year’s Holywell 999 Day, which offered a host of fun activities and a chance to meet members of the police, fire brigade, ambulance service community first responders and RNLI.

Visitors to Holywell High Street could have their finger prints taken, take a look at a lifeboat and fire engine, browse a variety of stalls and meet Bradley, sniffer dog who detects illegal tobacco.

Stallholders at the event, which was organised by PCSO Tiffany Davis, included Flintshire Trading Standards, sniffer dog trainers Wagtail UK, the OWL online neighbourhood watch group and the Flying Start children’s programme.

The free event, which ran from 10am to 2pm, also included facepainting and refreshments.

