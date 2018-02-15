Wrexham AFC fans to extend helping hand to Chester FC

Wrexham AFC fans are being asked to put their hands in their pockets to help their cash-strapped rivals.

Chester FC has been plunged into financial crisis with the club in desperate need to raise £50,000 to avoid going out of business 'within months'.

Now the Reds will hold a collection for Chester at the home fixtures against Aldershot Town on February 24 in a bid to boost the club’s chance of survival.

A Wrexham AFC spokesman said: “Over recent months the footballing family have faced the harsh reality of life and how difficult it can be to balance the success of a football club both on and off the pitch at National League level.

”We’ve witnessed it in all different types of ownership models with various sized supporter bases.

”As a club Wrexham AFC remembers its dark days under previous ownership and the help and support we got from clubs across the country to help us get the club back on its feet, help that was vital in our survival bid.

”Thirteen miles from the Racecourse, our greatest rivals Chester FC are currently fighting off the field challenges and need all the support from the football family they can get to help them as others helped us.

”With this in mind we have organised for the bucket collection at the home fixture of Saturday, February 24 versus Aldershot Town at the Racecourse to be in aid of their survival bid.

”All bucket collection donations are voluntary but we invite supporters to put aside rivalries for the day and do our bit to help Chester FC overcome this challenge by donating whatever amount you can afford, however small, on the way into the stadium.

”Your generosity as fans is always amazing and this is another opportunity to demonstrate it.

”The derby is always a great atmosphere and what is football without its special games?

”The Wrexham AFC versus Chester FC matches are right up there amongst the most special games in British Football and long may it continue.

”We can resume rivalries at 12pm on Sunday, March 11 as the two sides clash in what promises to be another intense and entertaining 90 minutes of National League football.”