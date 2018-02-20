Motorbike destroyed by fire in Wrexham

A VEHICLE was destroyed in a suspected deliberate fire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.40pm last night (Monday) reporting a motorbike ablaze to the rear of the Queensway Sports Complex in Caia Park, Wrexham.

One crew attended the scene and used buckets of water to extinguish the flames, but 100 per cent fire damage was caused to the bike.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service told the Leader the incident is suspected to have been caused by deliberate ignition but nobody sustained any injuries as a result.