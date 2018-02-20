Deeside mum Hannah Turtle changes plea to guilty and admits murdering her seven-week-old baby son

Deeside mother Hannah Turtle, 22, has today dramatically changed her plea and admitted murdering her baby son James.

Turtle from Shotton had denied his murder but following delays in the trial, she changed her plea on day seven of her trial at Mold Crown Court and admitted murdering her seven week old son back in 2016.

She pleaded guilty to murdering James on June 13, 2016, three charges of cruelty likely to cause unnecessary suffering and two charges of administering him a poison, her anti-depressant medication.

The jury was discharged by Mr Justice Lewis as Turtle – who claimed she had heard voices telling her she was a bad mother - sat in the dock crying.

Provisionally, it is expected that she will be sentenced on Thursday.

