Police have appealed for help to trace a missing Wrexham man.

Andrew Wylie, 24, was last seen between around 5pm and 8.30pm on February 12

He is 5ft 10. of slim build, has short black hair and thought to be wearing a silver metallic silver gilet, black tracksuit and dark trainers.

He also has links to Holywell.

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference 19825.