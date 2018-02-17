Homes shaken after 4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Wales

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An earthquake shook Britain on Saturday afternoon as people across Wales reported feeling the tremor.

The 4.9m magnitude earthquake struck just after 2.30pm with its epicentre near Swansea, according to independant scientific organisation EMSC.

The tremor was felt by many across Wales and parts of England, with people reporting it on social media.

