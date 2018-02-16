Council tax in Wrexham set to go up by another three per cent

The council tax in the Wrexham county borough area could rise by three per cent from April.

A full council meeting will be held at the Guildhall in Wrexham on Wednesday, with the setting of the council tax for 2018-19 top of the agenda.

Authority head of finance Mark Owen explains in a report that the tax is to rise by an estimated three per cent in 2018-19 and in 2019-20.

The council tax went up by 2.75 per cent in this financial year.

In the report he states the likely council tax for band D properties will be £1,398 – a sum which includes the police authority’s precept.

The current average for band D homes is £1,346.

The proposals also include special expenses for footway lighting of £4.93 on the town centre community areas of Acton, Caia Park, Offa and Rhosddu, £16.44 on the community of Llangollen Rural, £12.46 on the community of Glyntraian and £10.60 on the community of Chirk.