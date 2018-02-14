'Gaffer' Giggs pops in to delight young Wrexham footballers

NEW Welsh team boss Ryan Giggs revealed to youth coaches in Wrexham how he will be backing an international footballing comeback for North Wales.

Giggs, who was appointed as Chris Coleman’s successor last month, was paying a surprise visit to Brymbo Lodge Youth Football Club as part of a Football Association of Wales (FAW) delegation.

The Manchester United legend watched the Lodge’s under-14s team train and passed on tips to coaches Kieran Howard and Mike Wells during the hour-long visit.

But he also outlined his support for shifting the balance of power between the south and north at a time when the FAW has revealed proposals for a national football development centre at Wrexham’s former training ground at Colliers Park in Gresford.

Giggs earned his 63rd and penultimate cap for Wales at the Racecourse Ground back in 2007 in what was a rare friendly appearance for the attacker.

And Brymbo coach Keiran revealed: “He [Giggs] said he wanted to bring the game back up north because he realised it was too South Wales-orientated.

He told us the Welsh team’s first training session under him will be in North Wales and he would be pushing for the development at Colliers Park.

“It was a great day for the club as we are a community club which has done its best to grow in the area.

“Ryan watched a training session and said he was very impressed with what he’d seen.”

Up to 150 youngsters and parents savoured the Welsh manager’s visit to Solway Banks.

The 44-year-old was introduced to the players by captain Jake Harper and was happy to take part in a question and answer session after the training sessions.

“He spoke about his career and when he was asked about his favourite ever goal he picked the FA Cup goal against Arsenal in 1999 when he ran half the length of the pitch and twirled his shirt above his head,” recalled Kieran.

“He said he wanted to carry on the good work that Chris Coleman has started. He says he has got some new ideas and a platform to build on, but he knows he has a lot to live up to.”

County councillor Paul Rogers said Brymbo’s coaches deserved the high-profile visit as a reward for their dedicated community work.

"Brymbo Lodge Youth Football Club has been enabling football opportunities for children in our area for over 25 years and this visit is testament to the work of all the individuals who dedicate their time volunteering to support the Club and the players,” said the councillor.

