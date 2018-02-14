Connah's Quay High School building towards a bright future

Ground has officially been broken on a multi-million pound revamp at a high school.

A ceremony was held at Connah’s Quay High School to mark the start of upgrades at the Golftyn Lane site.

Millions of pounds are being invested into the school as part of the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools programme.

The £13 million upgrades to Connah’s Quay High School were also a requirement to be met as part of the decision to close the neighbouring John Summers High School in Queensferry.

The work centres around the replacement of the existing design and technology block and art and food technology block which will be replaced with a new two-storey building comprising administration and room for additional teaching provision, office space, toilets, lift, stairs and a plant room.

It is the latest in a line of upgrades on educational facilities in the county, following on from the Holywell Learning Campus and Deeside Sixth.

Cllr Aaron Shotton, leader of Flintshire Council and Connah’s Quay Central ward member, said: “This much-needed modernisation of the school will be of a high standard and will provide modern, first class facilities and the best learning opportunities for our children.

“The council remains committed to investing in the future of our children and young people.

“We continue to work to provide a high quality sustainable education for all our learners.

“I look forward to seeing the work completed by early 2019.”

Headteacher Ann Peers said: “This fantastic building programme will provide our school with the facilities to deliver effective 21st century education at a time when it is most needed.

“Everyone at the school is very excited to see the project, now well underway and on schedule, taking shape before our eyes.”

John O’Callaghan, Kier Construction Northern managing director, said: “We’re pleased to have started work to provide a new educational building for the school.

“We’ll be working with the local supply chain to complete the new block, which will provide top quality facilities to help the students reach their full potential.”

Kirsty Williams, Welsh Government cabinet secretary for education, said: “Having a decent environment in which to learn, with the right facilities and enough space is vital to ensuring our children get the best education possible.

“I am delighted that the Welsh Government has been able to provide nearly £6m against a total project cost of just over £13m to ensure Connah’s Quay High School provides just that.

”This project will deliver real changes to the students and their teachers.

“Our national mission is to raise standards, reduce the attainment gap and deliver an education system that is a source of national pride and confidence.

“Our 21st Century Schools and Education Programme plays a key part in this and is the largest investment in our schools and colleges since the 1960s.”