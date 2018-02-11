It's flipping great! Mold preparing for annual pancake race on Shrove Tuesday

An afternoon of flipping good fun is being prepared for a town's annual pancake race.

Mold Town Council and Cittaslow Mold is holding its free-to-enter Shrove Tuesday dash for the 13th time on February 13.

From 2pm, teams of runners will take part in the relay event as each participant wearing an apron, runs one length of Daniel Owen Square, tossing and catching their pancake three times.

They then hand over their pan, pancake and apron to the next person in their team.

Aprons must be tied on.

Teams will be timed and the fastest adult team and children’s team, which has tossed their pancakes the correct number of times, will win a prize.

For the first time since its inception, last year's event was cancelled because of weather but organisers hope to avoid any such issues this time around.

Last year the event had to be cancelled because of the atrocious weather. But the forecast is looking good for Tuesday and organisers are hoping that residents, visitors and businesses will enjoy the races, which are taking place during half term this year.

The pancakes are being made by Spaven’s Sweet Shop on King Street, who are also kindly donating the prizes for both the fastest children’s and adults teams.

Alan Spaven said: “This is the fourth year that we’ve sponsored the pancake races by making the pancakes and also donating the prizes for the winning teams.

“As a local business we do all we can to help support events and activities in Mold.

“I think that they give visitors and residents another good reason to come into town to enjoy themselves.

“We’ve perfected a batter for the races that makes a pancake strong enough to last four laps of the race. If people miss the pan when they toss their pancake we don’t want it to fall apart when it hits the ground on Daniel Owen Square.”

l For further details phone Jane Evans, Mold Town Support Officer on 01352 758532 or email supportofficer@moldtowncouncil.org.uk