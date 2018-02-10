Shotton boy with severe genetic condition has life 'enriched' by state-of-the-art wheelchair

The life of a boy suffering from a severe genetic condition affecting his nervous system has been “enriched” by the delivery of a new wheelchair.

Jack Gerrard, six, from Shotton, has been unable to take a step without support as he suffers from Angelman Syndrome - a severe genetic disorder which affects the nervous system.

Jack also has epilepsy and his previous wheelchair was unable to offer sufficient head or posture support.

His mum Cheryl said: “Due to his condition, Jack has never taken a step without support and struggles with balance and gait issues.

"He also has epilepsy and this is the biggest worry for us.

"His old wheelchair offered no posture support or appropriate head support, it was too restrictive and very small, but we were told that was the best they had."

Now Jack has received a life-changing, state-of-the-art wheelchair from the Steve Morgan Foundation's Enable programme which provides specialist disability equipment.

The eponymous foundation was set up by the founder of Ewloe-based construction company Redrow, who also donated a £5,000 grant to Jack and his family.

Cheryl said: “I'm sure he also feels proud as punch as he cruises around the school and streets.

“He is the coolest boy on the block.

“There are so many reasons this chair has enriched our lives and Jack's happiness.

“He has curvature of the spine, and this chair reduces the likelihood of it getting worse.

“The pressure cushion prevents potential sores to his bottom - the straps move with Jack rather than restricting him - and it can be tilted back in an emergency if he suffers a seizure.

“He is the envy of the kids and knowing he is so comfortable makes life easier for the whole family.

“Jack has had his fair share of discomfort, illness and hospital admissions, and I cannot emphasise how much this wheelchair means to us and how grateful we are.

“This chariot suits him down to the ground - our little 'Jack Flash' would say thank you himself if he could."

Jane Harris, Steve Morgan Foundation administrator, said: “The family have had to cope with so much, and it is fabulous to see the difference that his wheelchair has made not only to Jack but his mum and step-dad as well.

“He is such a happy little boy, and when he came to our Christmas party and met Steve in December, he couldn't stop dancing away in the wheelchair.

“We are keen to help other people of all ages with specialist disability equipment via our Enable programme, and are also prepared to work with other organisations to help with funding when required."

For more details on the criteria of Enable grants, visit the website stevemorganfoundation.org.uk or contact them on 01829 782808.