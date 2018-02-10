Campaigner hits out at 'absurd' plan disabled parking charges in Wrexham

A campaigner who started a petition against plans to introduce charges for disabled parking, has expressed disappointment the matter will not be reconsidered.

Scrutiny committee members voted seven to five against sending proposals to bring charges for disabled parking in line with other charges at council-run car parks across the county.

The matter cannot be called in again and a statutory consultation will now be launched ahead of the implementation of the charges.

Executive board members hope to raise about £25,000 a year through disabled parking charges, though there will be an estimated cost of about £50,000 to make the changes necessary to make it viable.

The estimated £50,000 cost also covers any changes needed to introduce fees for parking at country parks across the borough.

Campaigner Nathan Lee Davies collected more

than 1,300 signatures on

his petition against the proposal, which he described as “absurd”.

Mr Davies said: “I am severely disappointed, but not surprised, by Wrexham Council’s latest decision.

“It is clear we are living under a heartless regime that puts penny pinching profits above any consideration for the wellbeing and inclusion of the wider community.

“This is another step in the wrong direction, but hopefully shows the local electorate that we need to rid ourselves of our Conservative/Independent local councillors at the next council elections.

“Wrexham Council needs a significant shift before it is too late for our close knit community.”

Cllr David A. Bithell, lead member for environment, said: “These proposals were part of the Difficult Decisions consultation process, following reduced funding from Welsh Government and ultimately Westminster which are then passed on to local authorities.

“Wrexham Council has had to make significant savings in the last few years.

“We are now at the point of either cutting or stopping services, so none of our decisions are easy.

“If these proposals are approved we want to make sure that access is accessible for those with disabilities to use, together with the additional mitigation of one hour at our car parks.

“I can assure Nathan, who I can see is a passionate campaigner for disability rights, that this administration is committed to improving our facilities for all to use.”

The measure is part of the authority’s proposed budget savings for 2018/19 and 2019/20, during which it needs to cut about £13 million.

But a statutory consultation is needed before the measures could be adopted.

The proposals were included in the authority’s difficult decisions consultation and council bosses say the responses received were

largely supportive.

Plans are also afoot to introduce charging for elected members and council staff, though that would be considered an internal matter and therefore no wider consultation is needed to implement them.