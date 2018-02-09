Two men killed and Flintshire woman seriously injured in A41 crash

Police are appealing for information after two men were killed in a collision on the A41 near Chester.

Two other people – including a woman from Flintshire – were seriously injured in the crash, which involved a silver Audi A3 and a blue Peugeot Partner van. It occurred at about 1.15pm on Wednesday, February 7 outside Dragon Hall Business Park on Whitchurch Road.

As a result of the collision, the driver and a passenger from the Audi – both men from the south Cheshire area – sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger from the Audi, a 19-year-old man from Crewe, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to University of Aintree Hospital in Liverpool. He condition is described as critical.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 39-year-old woman from Flintshire, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital. She is in a stable condition.

Sergeant Andy Dennison from Cheshire Police said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and as part the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone with any information in relation to the collision.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who believes that they may have seen either of the vehicles travelling of the A41 prior to the collision taking place.

“At the time of the incident the Audi was travelling southbound towards Broxton and the Peugeot was travelling northbound towards Chester.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from any motorists with any dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling prior to the collision.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 432 of February 7, 2018. To submit dashcam footage to police go online HERE.