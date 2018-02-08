Warning of ice and snow on Friday for Flintshire and Wrexham

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow on Friday morning is in place across North and Mid Wales.

The Met Office warning, which covers Wrexham and Flintshire, runs from 4am until 10am on Friday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Following a spell of rain, temperatures will fall quickly later in the night allowing ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads.

"A few wintry showers will follow. Some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

