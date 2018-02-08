Police seek CCTV footage over late-night street robbery in Mold

Police are appealing for CCTV footage after a Mold man was robbed in the street on Saturday night.

Several CCTV recordings show two men on Clayton Road, Mold, targeting a man who was walking home from Earl Road, through West View, between 10.35pm and 10.54pm.

Recordings show how the victim was robbed of his property shortly before he reached Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, but police are now urgently appealing for any CCTV recordings or information on which direction the two offenders headed after the attack.

The victim’s wallet containing bank cards, store cards and a driving licence were taken as well as car and house keys and a mobile phone.

The men are described as slim build, in early to mid-twenties, one with a beard and another carrying a backpack.

Sgt Mavis Evans, South Flintshire Policing Team, said: “The offenders were last seen running back down Clayton Road and they have either entered Maes Y March or Ash Grove.

“We have watched the CCTV and there are loads of people on Beech Drive, Elm Grove, and Queens Drive walking their dogs, and lots of cars are seen travelling.

“We have not had any information from these people yet, and we desperately need it.

“We are appealing for any information or CCTV recordings from these roads.”

Anyone with information should call North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number RC18013813.