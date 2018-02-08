Man killed in A548 Sealand Road crash is named locally

A man killed in a road traffic collision has been named locally.

Friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to Joey Evans, understood to be the driver of a Renault Megane who was killed in a road traffic collision on the A548 Sealand Road on Tuesday.

Mr Evans' car collided with a heavy goods vehicle shortly before noon between Western Avenue, Blacon and Welsh Road near Drome Corner.

A female passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The road remained closed in both directions for several hours and motorists were advised to avoid the area on the Cheshire-Flintshire border.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes, of North Wales Police's Road Policing Unit, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along the road at the time and who witnessed the collision.”

Police family liaison officers visited the driver’s family and John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, has been informed.