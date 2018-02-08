Family pay tribute to Shotton man Joseph Evans who was killed in Sealand Road crash

THE family of a man killed in a road traffic collision on Sealand Road have paid tribute to him.

Forty-nine-year-old Joseph Michael Evans, known as Joey, died after his car was in collision with a HGV on Tuesday, February 6.

Joseph Michael Evans

In a statement release through North Wales Police, his family said: “Joseph Michael Evans, 49 who lived in Shotton was father to Joseph, Dolly and Alfie, son to Angela and Joe and brother to Paul, Angela and Donna.

“Joe attended Deeside High School and went on to serve his apprenticeship at Airbus and worked as an aircraft engineer worldwide. He was a huge Everton supporter, a blue through and through. He lived his life to the full fitting 100 years into 49. He was fun, outgoing, everyone’s friend and touched by any who entered his life.

“Everyone is absolutely devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his younger sister Donna who was also involved in the accident and is recovering in hospital.

“Joe will be sorely missed by everyone who was fortunate to meet him and who held him in great affection.”

Flowers left near the scene of the collision

Mr Evans' Renault Megane collided with a lorry on the A548 Sealand Road shortly before noon between Western Avenue, Blacon, and Welsh Road near Drome Corner.

A female passenger, Mr Evan’s sister Donna, was airlifted to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The road remained closed in both directions for several hours and motorists were advised to avoid the area on the border of Cheshire and Flintshire.

The scene of the accident on Tuesday

Sgt Emlyn Hughes, of North Wales Police's Road Policing Unit, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along the road at the time and who witnessed the collision.”