Tributes paid to long-serving St John Ambulance volunteer from Bagillt

The family of a long-serving St John Ambulance volunteer who died suddenly say they will “always treasure his memory.”

Byron Jones, of Bagillt, near Holywell, was just 49 when he suddenly died on Sunday.

The St John Ambulance volunteer of more than 20 years was said to have “a heart of gold” by his family, who added that the voluntary ambulance service “was his whole life”.

His mother Joyce Jones, of Bagillt, said: “My beloved son – he was always doing for others. He didn’t have time for anything but charity work. He would never hurt a fly.

“I will miss him – what else can you say? You can't replace a son and you don’t expect to lose a child.”

Mr Jones joined the Flint division of St John Ambulance more than two decades ago prompted by his generous and kind nature, his family said.

Colin Jones, Byron’s brother, said: “It was his life. He worked himself up to be the officer in charge over the years, until he was head of the Flint division. He worked mostly within North Wales.

“I haven’t just lost a brother. I have lost my best friend.”

Tracy Jones recalled her brother as a “lovely, bubbly person who would do anything for anyone”.

She said: “We used to call him the ‘gentle giant’ – he had a big heart of gold. He was always doing for others.

“He was my rock too. He used to torment us and wind us up to get a reaction. He always had to be doing something, keeping busy. We will always want to treasure his memory.”

Mr Jones, who was born and raised in Bagillt, worked for Schneider Electric UK on the Manor Industrial Estate in Flint– previously known as ‘Mita’ among locals.

The family also remember Byron training for his black belt dan in Taekwondo when he was younger, during his years as a student at Flint High School.

Tributes have also been pouring in to the “boss and dearfriend” on St John Cymru’s Facebook page.

Faye Beck wrote: “So sorry for all your loss, words can’t describe of how nice he was, forever in our hearts.”

Alexa Carrington said: “Such sad news , he was a such a kind man. St John’s won’t be the same without him.”

Myles Povey wrote: “Rest in Peace, Rise in Glory Byron.”

A crowdfunding page has also been set up for the dedicated Everton FC fan.

To help the Jones family with funeral costs visit www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/byronjonesbagillt