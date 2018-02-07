Stuck between a shed and a hard place - Flint cat rescued by RSPCA

A six-year-old cat has been rescued from a tight squeeze in Flint, after falling eight foot down a tiny gap between a shed and a fence.

The RSPCA was alerted after the white female domestic cat – named Snowy – is believed to have fallen down the gap from the roof of a shed at a property in the Oakenholt area of the town.

Snowy was unable to pull herself to safety and was in a “completely hopeless” situation - firmly wedged.

Snowy’s owners, Thomas and Emily Neil, were made aware of their cat’s plight when they heard her anguished distress calls.

An RSPCA officer attended the scene, and climbed above the gap using a ladder, before reaching down and safely winching the cat to safety using a grasper device.

Fortunately, despite the ordeal on Saturday, Snowy – who is also deaf - was unharmed by the experience and was returned to her delighted, and very relieved, owners.

RSPCA inspector Mike Pugh said: “Poor Snowy was in a completely hopeless position – wedged tightly between a shed and a fence and unable to wriggle free.

“Thankfully, her owners heard her calling out in distress, and contacted the RSPCA.

“I was able to position myself above Snowy on a ladder, before bringing her back to safety with a catchpole. She was understandably distressed from the ordeal, but fortunately was unharmed and was soon purring back in the arms of her relieved owners.

“Rescuing animals is a hugely rewarding part of the job, and RSPCA Cymru is delighted we were able to help another troubled animal and secure a happy ending.”

Thomas Neil, Snowy’s owner, added: “We’re so grateful the RSPCA was there to help us out, and to safely rescue Snowy. My wife Emily and I were so relieved.

“Snowy is a rescue cat - and was initially very shy when we first got her; but over one year later, has settled in brilliantly, and is so chilled out.

“But this was quite an ordeal for her. Thankfully, she was absolutely fine later that evening after the rescue, and had plenty of fuss from the both of us.”