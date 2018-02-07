Police called to Chinese takeaway shop in Bagillt after reports youth brandished knife at staff

A police inquiry is ongoing following an affray at a Flintshire takeaway store.

North Wales Police (NWP) were called to the Chinese takeaway shop on Station Road in Bagillt, opposite the Stag Inn pub, shortly after 9pm on Friday, February 2.

A spokesman for NWP said: “We were called to an affray at a take away shop in Bagillt.

“No one was arrested and the inquiry is ongoing.”

Staff at the Stag Inn said they heard commotion and it is believed a youth jumped over the counter at the store, picked up a knife, and attempted to threaten staff with it.

It has been reported the individual in question fled the scene, causing damage to a public sign at the car park on the other side of the road.