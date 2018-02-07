Festival at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct nominated for top tourism award

A POPULAR festival which takes place at a World Heritage site has been shortlisted for another award.

Underneath the Arches - which will be held for the ninth year at Poncysyllte Aqueduct this summer - is vying with the prestigious Green Man Festival for the Wales 2018 National Tourism Award.

At least 4,000 visitors, many travelling from around the UK, enjoyed a feast of live music, local food and one of Wales’ best firework displays at last year’s event at the Bont underneath Thomas Telford’s famous structure.

Underneath the Arches has gone from strength to stregnth and joins Green Man, the independent arts and musical festival held in the Brecon Beacons, Visit Cardiff and the Long Course Weekend as the four shortlisted entrants in the events section of the Welsh Government-run competition.

The festival, which is run by Wrexham Council’s tourism team, went forward to the national finals after winning the regional honours for ‘best event with under 7,500 attendees’ at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards in Llandudno last November.

Council destination manager Joe Bickerton said: “The team are thrilled to have been shortlisted for the ‘best event’ in Wales category at the National Tourism Awards, alongside other well known events in Wales such as the Green Man festival.

“Underneath the Arches continues to be so well supported by the local community and visitors alike, so the team hope these awards can further raise the profile of the World Heritage Site and Wrexham County as a place to visit.”

Details of this summer’s event are to be announced later this month, while a special celebratory festival is planned next year to mark the tenth anniversary of Pontcysyllte attaining UNESCO World Heritage status.

Manorhaus Llangollen has also been shortlisted in the best bed and breakfast category of the national awards, the winners of whom will be unveiled at a ceremony at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport on Thursday, March 8.

High-octane tourist attraction Zip World, which has centres in Bethesda, Blaenau Festiniog and Conwy, has been nominated in the best attraction category.