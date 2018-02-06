Voters head to the polling stations in Alyn and Deeside by-election

Voters have gone to the polls today in the Alyn and Deeside Assembly by-election.

Thousands will cast their ballot to decide who takes up the seat left vacant by the death of former AM Carl Sargeant almost three months ago.

Five candidates will hope they have done enough to convince the 64,053 eligible voters they are the right person take up the position.

The election was called after Mr Sargeant, who had been AM since 2003, was found dead at his home on Englefield Avenue, Connah's Quay, on November 7, just four days after being sacked as Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children following allegations made about his personal conduct.

Mr Sargeant, 49, a married father-of-two, denied any wrong doing and vowed to clear his name.

His son, Jack, 23, is standing as Welsh Labour's candidate in today's by-election and will hope to ward off challenges by four other parties to win the seat.

Cllr Sarah Atherton, who sits on Gresford Community Council near Wrexham, is representing the Welsh Conservatives; Cllr Carrie Harper, a Queensway ward member on Wrexham Council, is standing for Plaid Cymru; Cllr Donna Harper, a Broughton and Bretton community councillor, is the Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate while Duncan Rees is representing the Wales Green Party.

In 2016, Mr Sargeant was returned as Assembly Member with 9,922 votes, a majority of 5,364, on a 35 per cent turnout.

Mike Gibbs received 4,558 votes for the Welsh Conservatives, with Michelle Brown in third for Ukip receiving 3,765.

Polling stations at 42 locations across the constituency open at 7am and will close at 10pm with more than 115 Flintshire Council elections staff on hand to help.

Local authority officials have confirmed than 10,389 postal votes were also issued.

The count and declaration will take place at Coleg Cambria in Connah's Quay with a result expected at around 1am on Wednesday.