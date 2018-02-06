Live: Alyn and Deeside Welsh Assembly by-election 2018

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2018 Alyn and Deeside Welsh Assembly by-election.
Five candidates, including Carl Sargeant's son Jack Sargeant, are hoping to land the seat which became vacant following the death of the former AM last November.
It promises to be an intriguing evening at Coleg Cambria in Connah's Quay and Leader reporter David Humphreys is there to bring you all the latest.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
comment
DAFlamp60
22:10, 06 February 2018
Top class coverage! Keep up the good work Dante
Reply
Report
DAFlamp60
22:10, 06 February 2018
David** sorry!
Reply
Report