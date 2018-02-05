Mold Festival of Light illuminates town

More than two hundred people gathered to brighten up a cold winter’s night during a “dazzling” community event.

Mold’s Festival of Light drew large crowds for a second year running to St Mary’s Church Hall, on King Street, where an array of craft tables, refreshments and entertainment provided some warmth during February’s bitter afternoon.

A “magical procession” then ascended from the Church Hall to to St Mary’s Church, led by Cambria Band with dozens of lanterns in tow.

Ines Reilly, one of the organizers, said althought this season is rich in cultural traditions – such as Y Fari Lwyd, Chinese New Year, Candlemas, Mid Winter and Hen Galan – this community festival helped celebrate some of the stories, myths and legends of Wales’s rich heritage and culture, with something for all ages to enjoy.

Cllr Andrea Mearns said: “The festival went very well and it was good to see so many families with young children out. It was dry, but not windy, so the lanterns were not blowing around the place.

“Some people came with their own lanterns, some made them in school and some made them in the Church Hall. It was absolutely packed, with six tables filled with people making lanterns as we had all the equipment there.

“This is a nice event because there aren’t a lot of activities around this time of year. It was great to have the support of the performers – Dawnswyr Delyn, Ben Slatter the storyteller, Lauren Edwards, the singer, and Caitlin Lovell, a beautiful harpist. It was very good of St Mary’s Church for letting us hold it in there too.”

Cllr Mearns said the event would have been impossible to pull off without the “army of volunteers” from Cittaslow Mold, Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam and Mold Town Council.

Proceeds of this event will help buffer the other popular community event, Bailey Hill Festival, which will be held on Sunday, June 10.

Cllr Mearns hopes that the “fantastic community spirit” shown at this year’s Festival of Light will carry on burning until next winter, as plans are in place to brighten up the streets of Mold in 2019.