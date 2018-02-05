Lost Wrexham bus routes will soon be restored

A NUMBER of bus routes lost when Wrexham’s largest independent transport company ceased trading are soon to be restored.

Council officers have been working to fill gaps in Wrexham’s bus network since Acrefair-based D Jones & Son unexpectedly ceased trading in December.

And while some areas remain isolated by the loss of services, Wrexham Council has announced a solution for a number of routes.

These include new town centre link services – for those residents affected by the loss of Service 42 and 44 – a variation to the ‘town link 1’ and ‘town link 2’ service operated by Valentines Coaches will cover those areas previously served by D Jones & Son.

Subject to the authorisation from the Traffic Commissioner for Wales, this service will begin operating on February 19.

The spokesman said: “We’re also pleased to announce that, through negotiation with Denbighshire County Council, those residents affected by the cessation of the number 6 Wrexham to Ruabon service will, from March 12, benefit from an alteration to the X5 Corwen-Llangollen-Wrexham service operated by Coastline Taxis.

“The X5 will be diverted to areas in Ruabon, including Pont Adam and the estates situated of New Hall Road.

“Finally, we’ve been made aware that as from March 11, the 5 service between Wrexham and Llangollen, operated commercially by Arriva Buses Wales, will make a number of changes – including reverting back to the original route serving Rhostyllen, along with an increase in the number of evening services.

“Residents are advised to check the timetables for each of the renewed services, as they will not be like-for-like timetables.”

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “As a council, we fully acknowledge the important role the bus network plays in affording our residents access to employment, education and essential services.

“For many people, particularly the more vulnerable, the bus is the only form of transport available and acts as an important lifeline. The demise of D Jones & Son Ltd has been a very difficult and challenging for many people. I’m extremely pleased with the work that has been done to secure alternative services to those communities impacted.

“Revised timetables for the service changes above will be published shortly and made available via the council’s website. These will not be like for like timetables previously operated, but will provide a service to these areas.”